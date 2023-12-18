Left Menu

Bosnia top court president, ex-spy chief arrested for suspected corruption

The officers of the State Information and Protection Agency (SIPA) arrested court president Ranko Debevec and former head of the intelligence agency OSA/OBA Osman Mehmedagic on a prosecutor´s order, the statement said. "The named individuals are suspected of the criminal act abuse of office, linked to other criminal acts listed under Bosnia-Herzegovina criminal code," the statement said, adding that no further information would be released.

The High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council had earlier conducted a disciplinary investigation into Debevec over his behaviour, in and outside court, that the council has said was damaging to the reputation of his office. Debevec was reportedly meeting Mehmedagic outside the court at the time when separate criminal charges were filed against him. He was also accused of providing misleading information about his property.

The disciplinary charges against him were later dismissed. In March, Mehmedagic was sanctioned by the United States for allegedly undermining democratic institutions and endangering peace and stability in the Western Balkans.

He was accused of having misused the state-owned telecommunications company to benefit a political party and that he collaborated with criminal networks for personal and party enrichment.

