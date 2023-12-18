Left Menu

Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offense claims, UK media say

The accusers have not been named.The comedian, author and Get Him To The Greek actor has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were always consensual.Two UK police forces, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, launched investigations against Brand after the claims were published.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:46 IST
Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offense claims, UK media say
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offence allegations, British media reported Monday.

Brand, 48, was interviewed under caution last week over six "non-recent" allegations, the Press Association news agency reported. Brand was questioned by police in November over three other claims.

London's Metropolitan Police did not identify Brand but said in a statement that a man in his 40s attended a police station in south London for a second time on Dec 14.

"He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to a further six, non-recent, sexual offences,'' police said.

British police do not name suspects who have not been arrested and charged.

In September, British media outlets published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame. The accusers have not been named.

The comedian, author and "Get Him To The Greek" actor has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were "always consensual".

Two UK police forces, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, launched investigations against Brand after the claims were published. The BBC, where Brand worked on radio programmes from 2006 to 2008, also launched a review into his behaviour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023