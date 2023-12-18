UN Security Council to vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid

The UN Security Council scheduled a vote late Monday on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for an urgent cessation of hostilities in Gaza to allow unhindered access to deliver humanitarian aid to the massive number of civilians in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials.

But diplomats said the text is still being negotiated to try to get the United States, Israel's closest ally, to abstain rather than veto the resolution, making it likely the 5 pm vote at the United Nations could be delayed. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private.

The US vetoed a Security Council resolution on Dec 8 that was backed by almost all council members and dozens of other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. The 193-member General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a similar resolution on Dec 12 by a vote of 153-10, with 23 abstentions.

The importance of a Security Council resolution is that it is legally binding, but in practice many parties choose to ignore the council's requests for action. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but though they are a significant barometer of world opinion.

The draft resolution that was being considered by the 15 council members on Monday recognises that civilians in Gaza don't have access to sufficient food, water, sanitation, electricity, telecommunications and medical services "essential for their survival". Also, it would express the council's "strong concern for the disproportionate effect that the conflict is having on the lives and well-being of children, women and other civilians in vulnerable situations".

More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed according to the Gaza Health Ministry since Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant Hamas group following its surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct 7 that killed about 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and took about 240 hostages.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and its Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Thousands more Palestinians lie buried under the rubble in Gaza, the UN estimates. Israel says 116 of its soldiers have died in its ground offensive.

The proposed council resolution reiterates its demand that all parties comply with international humanitarian law, especially protecting civilians and the infrastructure critical for their survival including hospitals, schools, places of worship and UN facilities.

The draft, obtained by The Associated Press, demands the parties to the conflict — Hamas and Israel — fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law and enable "the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip".

It "calls for an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access'' in Gaza and also "firmly condemns all violations of international humanitarian law, including all indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism".

The draft also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all Hamas-held hostages.

The draft confirms its "unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution," and stresses "the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority." The draft is being negotiated by the United Arab Emirates, which is the Arab representative on the Security Council, and requests UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres establish am expeditious mechanism to monitor all humanitarian shipments to Gaza by land, sea and air.

