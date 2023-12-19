Raj: Bhilwara SDM, tehsildar caught red-handed taking bribe

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Bhilwara and a tehsildar were caught red-handed on Monday while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

A case will be registered by the ACB in the matter, a spokesperson of the anti-corruption watchdog said.

SDM Mahesh Gagoria and tehsildar Rahul Dhakad had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a person for the settlement of a land revenue-related matter, following which the latter lodged a complaint, the spokesperson said.

After the complaint about the alleged deal was verified, a trap was laid and the accused duo were caught red-handed taking the bribe, he said.

The accused also allegedly thrashed the complainant and confiscated his mobile phone after they learnt about the trap. A separate case is being registered against them in this regard, the ACB spokesperson added.

