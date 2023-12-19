Left Menu

One killed, another injured as shanties catch fire in Delhi's Shakarpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 00:37 IST
One killed, another injured as shanties catch fire in Delhi's Shakarpur
  • Country:
  • India

A person died and an elderly man suffered nearly 30 per cent burn injuries after three shanties were gutted in a fire in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Monday, police said.

A PCR call was received regarding the blaze around 8 pm at the Shakarpur police station, following which the fire department was alerted, a senior police officer said.

According to preliminary investigation, some tyres caught fire initially, following which the flames engulfed the shanties nearby, the officer said.

One Nathu Lal (62) who was sleeping inside a shanty was rescued with nearly 30 per cent burn injuries, the police said.

After the fire was doused, a charred body was recovered from one of the shanties, they added.

The injured man was hospitalised and the body was taken to a mortuary for identification and post-mortem, the officer said.

''We have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire incident,'' the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023