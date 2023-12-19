Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new EU sanctions will reduce Russia's war foundation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that new sanctions imposed by the European Union "will truly reduce" Russia's economic foundation for war against his country.
The EU said the sanctions, the 12th set introduced by the bloc, focus on an import ban on Russian-origin diamonds as well as additional import and export bans and measures to close loopholes and combat circumvention of punitive measures.
'All of this will truly help reduce the economic foundation of the war," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that the sanctions imposed by Europe work globally."
