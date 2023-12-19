CMA CGM to reroute some of its vessels via Cape of Good Hope

French shipping group CMA CGM said on Monday that it is rerouting some of its vessels via Cape of Good Hope in the wake of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea region.

All other "CMA CGM containerships in the area that are scheduled to pass through the Red Sea have already been instructed to reach safe areas and pause their journey until further notice," the Marseille-based group said in a statement on their website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)