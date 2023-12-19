Russian diplomats: New EU sanctions show measures against Moscow have failed
Russia's diplomatic mission to the European Union said on Monday that new sanctions imposed by the EU showed that punitive measures against Moscow had failed.
"The Russian economy is not 'torn to shreds', attempts to isolate us on the international stage, including the Brussels platform, have failed miserably, the goal of 'inflicting a strategic defeat' has not been achieved," the mission said in a statement posted online.
Russia's Foreign Ministry in Moscow issued no statement, saying only that a response to the sanctions would be forthcoming.
