US court enters order against Binance which will pay $2.7 billion to CFTC

A U.S. court entered an order against crypto exchange Binance and its former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, concluding an enforcement action by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the agency said on Monday.

Zhao will pay $150 million and Binance will pay $2.7 billion to the CFTC as a result, the agency said in a statement.

