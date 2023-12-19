Left Menu

At least 250,000 flee fighting in Sudan's El Gezira state -IOM

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 03:46 IST
At least 250,000 to 300,000 people have fled Sudan's El Gezira state since Dec. 15 as a result of clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and Sudan's army, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

The RSF, at war with the army for the past eight months, has been advancing on El Gezira's state capital, Wad Madani, and its fighters entered the city earlier on Monday, witnesses said.

