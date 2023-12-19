North Korea says it conducted Hwasong-18 ICBM on Monday - Yonhap
North Korea said on Tuesday it had launched a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Monday as a drill and in a message of strong warning, Yonhap news reported.
Yonhap did not say who the message was directed to. It had no further details.
