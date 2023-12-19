Mosaic reroutes shipments away from Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic said on Monday it has rerouted a couple of U.S.-bound fertilizer shipments around the Cape of Good Hope rather than through the Red Sea amid Houthi militant attacks on ships in the region.

Yemen's Houthi movement attacked two commercial ships in the Red Sea with naval drones on Monday, the Iran-backed group said, the latest in a surge of attacks over Israel's military campaign in Gaza. The Houthis say they have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea with links to Israel in protest against its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza, and have warned against sailing towards the area, prompting company shipments to be rerouted.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following the Houthi missile and drone attacks.

