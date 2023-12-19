Hunter Biden to make his initial court appearance on tax charges on Jan. 11
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, will make his initial court appearance on tax charges on January 11 in Los Angeles, court documents showed on Monday.
Hunter Biden will be arraigned during the court appearance on three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses handed down in an indictment filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles
