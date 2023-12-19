Yemen's Houthis attacked two ships in southern Red Sea on Dec 18, says US
Yemen's Houthis committed two attacks against commercial shipping in the Southern Red Sea on Dec. 18, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Tuesday. "The chemical/oil tanker motor vessel SWAN ATLANTIC was attacked by a one-way attack drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from a Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen ... This attack is separate from the attack on the M/V SWAN ATLANTIC," it added. There were no injuries reported during either incident, CENTCOM said.
