Blinken, in call with Saudi counterpart, condemns Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2023 06:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 06:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday in which he condemned attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement on commercial vessels in international waters in the Red Sea, the State Department said on Monday.
"The Secretary also condemned continued attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea and urged cooperation among all partners to uphold maritime security," the State Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Sea
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- Yemen
- Prince Faisal bin Farhan
- State
- Saudi Arabian
- Houthi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Navy vessel shoots down drones in areas of Yemen under Houthi control
Mumbai: NCB seizes 6.9 kgs of illegal Khat leaves, Yemeni national arrested
HC asks govt if it's willing to permit woman to travel to Yemen with others to save daughter on death row
FACTBOX-Who are Yemen's Houthis? Iran-allied group threatens Red Sea shipping
World Food Programme pauses distribution in north Yemen as funds limited