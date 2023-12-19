Left Menu

Blinken, in call with Saudi counterpart, condemns Houthis for attacks in Red Sea

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2023 06:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 06:26 IST
Blinken, in call with Saudi counterpart, condemns Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday in which he condemned attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement on commercial vessels in international waters in the Red Sea, the State Department said on Monday.

"The Secretary also condemned continued attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea and urged cooperation among all partners to uphold maritime security," the State Department said in a statement.

