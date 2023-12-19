South Korea's Yoon warns Pyongyang against 'provocations'
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-12-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 06:54 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea will realise that "provocations" will only bring more pain to the country.
Yoon was speaking a day after the North launched its newest ntercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The president also said his government will firmly support South Koreans to live without worries about North Korea's nuclear weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- South Koreans
- North
- Yoon Suk Yeol
- South Korean
- North Korea's
- Yoon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Focus shifts to Northeast as votes for Mizoram to be counted today
ISL: Northeast United aim to end winless away streak, lock horns with East Bengal
South Korea tests solid-fuel rocket amid space race with North Korea
South Korea flies solid-fuel rocket amid space race with North Korea
North Korea's Kim calls for action on falling birth rates