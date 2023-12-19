South Korea's Yoon warns Pyongyang against 'provocations'

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea will realise that "provocations" will only bring more pain to the country.

Yoon was speaking a day after the North launched its newest ntercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The president also said his government will firmly support South Koreans to live without worries about North Korea's nuclear weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)