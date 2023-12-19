Philippines president says diplomatic efforts with China heading "in poor direction"
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said a "paradigm shift" was needed in how his country approaches the South China Sea issue, as diplomatic efforts with Beijing were headed "in a poor direction".
Marcos, in an interview with Japanese media on Dec. 16, parts of which were shared with media on Monday, said his government will continue talking to its partners and come up with a joint position stating their responsibilities as far as the West Philippines Sea is concerned.
The Philippines uses West Philippines Sea to refer to the part of South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China says presence of its boats in South China Sea 'legal'
China says a US Navy ship 'illegally intruded' into waters in the South China Sea
Coal India arm to use popular Japanese technique to increase forest cover in Chhattisgarh
China says Japanese vessels illegally entered territorial waters
Philippines undeterred in protecting sovereignty in South China Sea -president