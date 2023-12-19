Left Menu

Government introducing Tax Principles Reporting Act Repeal Bill

“Repeal of the Act ensures IRD’s resources are focused on collecting tax and contributing to the delivery of the Government’s income tax reduction plans.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-12-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 10:37 IST
Government introducing Tax Principles Reporting Act Repeal Bill
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is today introducing and progressing under urgency a Bill to repeal the Taxation Principles Reporting Act 2023, Revenue Minister Simon Watts says.

“The Taxation Principles Reporting Act 2023 was passed by the previous Government this year, despite widespread opposition. It would have required Inland Revenue to report annually on tax measures against a set of tax principles. 

“The bureaucracy it would have entailed is completely unnecessary. This Government is committed to directing taxpayer resources to their best use and repealing this Act is consistent with that.

“Requiring Inland Revenue to produce additional annual reports would take extra resources at a time when our focus should be on higher priority measures to address the cost of living and get the government’s books back in order.

“It is necessary to pass the Tax Principles Reporting Act Repeal Bill under urgency because the Act requires Inland Revenue to report under the Act by 31 December unless the Act is repealed prior.

“Repeal of the Act ensures IRD’s resources are focused on collecting tax and contributing to the delivery of the Government’s income tax reduction plans.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023