Left Menu

Goa's GSDP grew by 33 pc in last two decades: CM Sawant

The GSDP has increased by 33 per cent in the last 20 years, and the per capita income has gone up by 30 per cent in the same period, Sawant said.The government has started Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which is being taken to different parts of the state, he said, appealing to all sarpanchs and panchayat members to take advantage of the initiative.The chief minister further said that the state government is working for the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 12:21 IST
Goa's GSDP grew by 33 pc in last two decades: CM Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the coastal state has grown by 33 per cent over the last 20 years.

Addressing a programme on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day here, the chief minister said the per capita income in the state has risen by 30 per cent in the last two decades. The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Army to liberate the state from the 450-year-long Portuguese rule in 1961.

''The state has been witnessing growth post the liberation. The GSDP has increased by 33 per cent in the last 20 years, and the per capita income has gone up by 30 per cent in the same period,'' Sawant said.

The government has started Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which is being taken to different parts of the state, he said, appealing to all sarpanchs and panchayat members to take advantage of the initiative.

The chief minister further said that the state government is working for the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana. At least 20,000 people have already registered under the scheme, and they will be skilled and provided loans with minimum interest, he said.

The state government will set up an institute to train teachers to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state, Sawant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023