PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 12:21 IST
Show cause notice issued to owner of minibus that dragged man on bonnet
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to the owner of a minibus that allegedly hit a 25-year-old man and dragged him on its bonnet for some distance in the Kotla Mubarakpur area.

No one was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, the man, Vicky Kumar, stood on the bonnet of the moving minibus as its driver was allegedly attempting to flee after hitting his truck. A video of the incident is circulating on social media.

In a post on X, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, ''Taking cognizance of a video in which a man is being dragged on the bonnet of a minibus on the night of 17th Dec near Kotla Mubarakpur, Transport Department has issued a show cause notice to the bus owner as to why registration certificate of the minibus should not be suspended.'' He also shared a copy of the notice in which the department sought a reply from the bus owner within 10 days, ''failing which an ex-parte decision will be taken without any further communication''.

