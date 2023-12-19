Left Menu

Will hear Mahua Moitra’s plea against move to oust her from official residence on Jan 4: Delhi HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 12:45 IST
Will hear Mahua Moitra’s plea against move to oust her from official residence on Jan 4: Delhi HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear on January 4 a plea by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra challenging cancellation of her government accommodation, noting that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on January 3 her plea against expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, before whom the plea came up for hearing, adjourned it.

As the counsel for Moitra urged the court to direct the Directorate of Estates to file a reply to the petition before January 4, the high court said it would consider it on the next date only.

The petition has urged that the Directorate of Estates’ December 11 order be set aside or, in the alternative, Moitra be allowed to retain possession of the accommodation till the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are declared.

Senior advocate Pinaki Misra, appearing for Moitra, submitted that the petitioner was only seeking to retain possession of the government accommodation till May 31, 2024.

The Directorate of Estates was represented through Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia.

Moitra was held guilty of ''unethical conduct'' and expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8, 2023 for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her user ID and password of the Parliament website with him.

She has already challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court after the Lok Sabha adopted the report of its ethics committee recommending her ouster. The case is listed for hearing on January 3, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023