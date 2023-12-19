US defense chief invites nations to help secure Red Sea shipping

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin invited dozens of nations to take steps to address Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping as he spoke at a defense ministerial to tout a new military operation to secure commerce in the waterway. "We're all here because many countries can directly contribute to our common efforts to keep strategic waterways safe," Austin said, according to prepared remarks.

"These reckless Houthi attacks are a serious international problem and they demand a firm international response." Earlier on Tuesday, Austin announced the launch of the U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, which will include joint patrols of Red Sea shipping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)