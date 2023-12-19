Left Menu

Heroin worth more than Rs 1 cr seized in Odisha, one held

STF also destroyed more than 62 kg of seized brown sugar in the last one year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:14 IST
Heroin worth more than Rs 1 cr seized in Odisha, one held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old person was arrested after heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore was seized from his possession in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force of the Crime Branch conducted a raid near Jodiaghati area along the National Highway-49 on Monday and seized 1.080 kg of the narcotics substance from the drug peddler, an officer said.

The task force registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 on Tuesday and arrested the accused, he said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 74 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 gram of cocaine, 116 quintals of ganja and 3.63 kg of opium and arrested 184 drug peddlers. STF also destroyed more than 62 kg of seized brown sugar in the last one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023