Heroin worth more than Rs 1 cr seized in Odisha, one held

A 46-year-old person was arrested after heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore was seized from his possession in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force of the Crime Branch conducted a raid near Jodiaghati area along the National Highway-49 on Monday and seized 1.080 kg of the narcotics substance from the drug peddler, an officer said.

The task force registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 on Tuesday and arrested the accused, he said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 74 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 gram of cocaine, 116 quintals of ganja and 3.63 kg of opium and arrested 184 drug peddlers. STF also destroyed more than 62 kg of seized brown sugar in the last one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)