Houthis will not change stance on Gaza due to naval alliance, says official
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis will not change their stance on the Gaza conflict due to the establishment of a multinational naval alliance to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea, top Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters on Tuesday.
The naval alliance led by the United States was "essentially unnecessary", he said, adding that all the waters adjacent to Yemen were safe except for Israeli ships, or ships heading to Israel, because of the "unjust aggressive war on Palestine".
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks on shipping by the Houthis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Navy vessel shoots down drones in areas of Yemen under Houthi control
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu holds phone briefing with war cabinet, security chiefs
Judges to hear case against Dutch state over Israeli jet parts shipments
Mumbai: NCB seizes 6.9 kgs of illegal Khat leaves, Yemeni national arrested
Israeli medical experts declare some Gaza hostages dead in absentia