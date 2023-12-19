Left Menu

Madras HC sets aside order acquitting TN Minister Ponmudy in assets case; convicted

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:40 IST
The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of a trial court, acquitting Higher Education Minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalakshi in a Rs 1.75 crore disproportionate assets case.

Passing orders on an appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Justice G Jayachandran convicted the Minister and his wife and directed them to be present in the court on December 21 for pronouncing the sentence after hearing them.

The judge set aside the order of the Principal District Judge, Villupuram, acquitting Ponmudy and his wife in the case.

The prosecution case was that Ponmudy had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore in his name and in the name of his wife, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a Minister between 2006 and 2011 in the DMK regime. The minister is likely to face disqualification, which will be clear following pronouncement of sentence by the court.

