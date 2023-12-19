Russian-led CTSO military bloc to hold seven drills in 2024 - TASS

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Russian-led post-Soviet military bloc, plans to hold seven drills in 2024, TASS cited CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov as saying on Tuesday.

The bloc also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

