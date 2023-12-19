Russian-led CTSO military bloc to hold seven drills in 2024 - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:44 IST
The Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Russian-led post-Soviet military bloc, plans to hold seven drills in 2024, TASS cited CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov as saying on Tuesday.
The bloc also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB approves $350M loan to support Kazakhstan’s fiscal governance and financial sector reforms
UAE ENEC signs uranium fuel supply contract with Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company - WAM
Kazakhstan joins "Global Methane Pledge"
ADB approves $40M grant to help Tajikistan strengthen STEM subjects in secondary education
MOC approves racewalker Priyanka Goswami's proposal to train in Australia; Greco-Roman Wrestlers to head to Kazakhstan