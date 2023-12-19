Russia says it will find ways around new EU sanctions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia had anticipated the latest, 12th, package of European Union sanctions against it, notably on Russian diamonds, and will find ways around them, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Russia
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deputy Russian army corps commander is killed in Ukraine
Ukraine probes alleged killing of surrendered soldiers by Russian troops
Death toll in Russian strike on eastern town rises to three, Ukraine says
Nepal demands compensation, repatriation as 6 Nepalese soldiers serving in Russian Army killed in Ukraine war
Heavy snowfall hits Moscow as Russian media report disruption on roads and at airports