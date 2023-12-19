Vessel approached by four small boats in Red Sea - UKMTO report

A vessel was approached by four small boats at the mouth of the Red Sea, 80 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti on Tuesday, according to a report posted by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). In what the agency described as a reported "suspicious approach", the closest small boat paralleled the vessel’s course before breaking away, the agency said.

Between four and five people were on each small boat. There were no reported sighting of weapons, the UKMTO added.

