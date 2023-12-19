Piyush Goyal releases three documents under PM GatiShakti NMP

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Sh. Piyush Goyal released three documents, namely, “Compendium of PM GatiShakti: Volume II”, “Compendium of Roles and Responsibilities on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan” and “Handbook for District Collectors: PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Area Development Approach”, yesterday at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Sh. Som Parkash, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Sh. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Special Secretary (Logistics) DPIIT, Smt. Sumita Dawra, Director General, BISAG-N, Sh. T.P Singh, members from Network Planning Group, and other senior officials were also present during the release.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food Public Distribution, and Textiles, Sh. Piyush Goyal congratulated everyone for the efforts that have propagated outcomes and significant achievements made under PM GatiShakti in the last two years. He highlighted the benefits of PM GatiShakti NMP in addressing significant problems through integrated data-driven mechanisms, ensuring cost effectiveness in project planning and implementation in time bound manner, and expeditious NOC approvals and land acquisitions.

Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Sh. Som Parkash, emphasised onboarding of infrastructure, economic, and social Ministries/ Departments that has enabled holistic and integrated planning of complete areas on PM GatiShakti principles. He asserted that the release of these three documents will make our country’s infrastructure planning more synchronised and help improve India’s logistics efficiency.

Secretary, DPIIT, Sh. Rajesh Kumar Singh asserted the tremendous improvement made in terms of area planning at the District/Local root level for hard infrastructure and soft infrastructure. He remarked that these documents will benefit all stakeholders and enable integrated planning, elimination of ad-hoc issues and bring synergy amongst all relevant stakeholders at all Central, State and Local level.

Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, Smt. Sumita Dawra, in her introductory remarks highlighted that the Logistics Division, DPIIT has undertaken concerted efforts pertaining to data ownership and quality management, and use cases of PMGS. In the last week, many of these initiatives have reached their logical conclusion. These include (i) the release of Report on “Logistics Cost in India: Assessment and Long-term Framework”; (ii) the release of “Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) – 2023”; (iii) the Inauguration of BISAG-N Office-cum-training Centre at New Delhi. She further emphasized that the three documents released will streamline the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in PM GatiShakti, facilitate area development planning at the District/Local level, and promote cross-learning amongst stakeholders.

“Compendium of PM GatiShakti: Volume II”

To commemorate two years of the launch of PM GatiShakti, a “Compendium of PM GatiShakti” was released on October 13, 2023. In continuation, a second edition “Compendium of PM GatiShakti: Volume II” has been developed to showcase 11 successful use cases of adoption of PM GatiShakti NMP by various line Ministries and States/UTs across different sectors.

These cases encompass a wide array of projects, including the construction of a high-speed highway connecting Bareilly, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri; addressing urban congestion in Bengaluru; and tourism initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh to improve connectivity and empower communities.

It underscores the benefits of adopting PM GatiShakti, inter alia including expeditious decision-making, integrated planning reducing time and cost overruns, and replacing manual planning processes with digital tools. The compendium aims to be a valuable resource, facilitating cross-learning among all stakeholders to enable Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living.

“Handbook for District Collectors: PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Area Development Approach”

Since, PM GatiShakti emphasizes comprehensive area-based socio-economic development, its adoption at District/Local level planning is imperative. A “Handbook for District Collectors: PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Area Development Approach” was also released to facilitate the onboarding of district-level officers.

The handbook provides a detailed overview of the principles of Area Development Planning, and the critical role of District/Local level administration in achievement of the desired objectives.

Intended as a comprehensive guide, it provides a complete understanding of the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders at the district/local level, involved in the planning and implementation of social and economic infrastructure, for seamless district-level adoption of PM GatiShakti. It will play a pivotal role in the implementation of schemes and programmes of the Central/State Government such as the Aspirational Blocks Programme.

“Compendium of Roles and Responsibilities on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan”

During the event, a “Compendium of Roles and Responsibilities on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan” was also launched, meant for circulation for Ministries/States & UTs. It provides an overview of the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders including line Ministries / Departments, States/UTs, BISAG-N and Logistics Division.

This document will act as a valuable resource for promoting clarity, collaboration, and efficient data management practices by emphasizing on the formulation of a checklist for setting data management standards by each Ministry/Department/State /UT, Quality and updation mechanism, data editing, data interoperability, data sensitivity, Cyber security of the NMP platform, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)