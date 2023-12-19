Left Menu

Ration scam: ED sleuths search arrested TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's office

A team of the Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday searched the office of arrested Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.The central agency sleuths went to Mallicks office in Aranya Bhavan in Salt Lake in search of certain documents related to the scam, he said.

Updated: 19-12-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:43 IST
A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched the office of arrested Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.

The central agency sleuths went to Mallick's office in 'Aranya Bhavan' in Salt Lake in search of certain documents related to the scam, he said. ''There are indications that Mallick may have hidden some important documents in his forest department office. Today's search operation is to find them out,'' the officer said.

The former food minister was arrested from his residence in the early hours of October 27 by the ED for his alleged involvement in the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The arrested minister is being treated at the state-run SSKM Hospital for several health-related issues including diabetes.

