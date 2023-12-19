Left Menu

Ruling and opposition youth outfits engaged in street fight over black flag protests in Kerala

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:44 IST
Activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Kerala Students' Union clashed on a street with sticks, stemming from the display of black flags at a bus carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues.

The CM and his cabinet colleagues were in this southern district to take part in the Nava Kerala Sadas programme here.

The fight broke out when the workers of the KSU, the student wing of the opposition Congress, tried to wave black flags at the CM's vehicle.

The activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), tried to prevent them from showing the flags which led to a street fight for some time in Jerome Nagar in the heart of the city.

The visuals of the activists of the ruling and opposition outfits, engaging in a fight using long sticks like swords on the busy road, went viral on social media platforms.

Police later arrested and removed all the protesters from the scene.

Since the beginning of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme last month, Kerala has been witnessing fights between KSU and DYFI activists at various places over showing black flags at the vehicle of the CM and his cabinet colleagues.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

