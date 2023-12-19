Kremlin: Russia is not a party to U.S.-led security operation in Red Sea
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia was not taking part in the US-led operation aimed at ensuring security in the Red Sea. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.
"We are not taking part in the operation," Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters. Austin said participating countries include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
