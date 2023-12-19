Left Menu

Deploy maximum number of helicopters, TN CM tells Defence Minister

Considering the enormity of the disaster, Tamil Nadu needs more helicopters for rescue and relief initiatives, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Tuesday and urged deployment of maximum number of helicopters immediately.Writing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Stalin said as of now four Air Force helicopters, two helicopters each from the Navy and Coast Guard are being deployed for rescue of stranded people and dropping food items for the marooned.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Writing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Stalin said as of now four Air Force helicopters, two helicopters each from the Navy and Coast Guard are being deployed for rescue of stranded people and dropping food items for the marooned. ''Given the enormity of the disaster and the large number of habitations to be covered, we need more helicopters for rescue and relief distribution. Hence, I request your urgent intervention to deploy maximum number of helicopters immediately,'' he said.

