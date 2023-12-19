Left Menu

UP Cabinet approves opening of 57 cyber crime police stations

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:04 IST
UP Cabinet approves opening of 57 cyber crime police stations
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the opening of 57 cyber crime police stations in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna told reporters that a decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Khanna said that the cabinet gave its approval to establish cyber crime police stations in the state's 57 districts, including Ghaziabad, Raebareli, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, Baghpat, Barabanki, Mainpuri and Rampur.

He said the establishment of these cyber crime police stations will cost over Rs 127.24 crore.

Asserting these police stations will be established soon and help in controlling cyber crime, the minister said there are 18 district cyber crime police stations operating in the state till now.

Khanna said that the cyber crime police stations were till now under the inspectors general, adding they will now be under the superintendents of police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023