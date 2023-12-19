UP Cabinet approves opening of 57 cyber crime police stations

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the opening of 57 cyber crime police stations in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna told reporters that a decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Khanna said that the cabinet gave its approval to establish cyber crime police stations in the state's 57 districts, including Ghaziabad, Raebareli, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, Baghpat, Barabanki, Mainpuri and Rampur.

He said the establishment of these cyber crime police stations will cost over Rs 127.24 crore.

Asserting these police stations will be established soon and help in controlling cyber crime, the minister said there are 18 district cyber crime police stations operating in the state till now.

Khanna said that the cyber crime police stations were till now under the inspectors general, adding they will now be under the superintendents of police.

