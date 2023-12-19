Russia boosts nuclear forces amid "hybrid war" with West - Putin

Russia is upgrading its nuclear arsenal and keeping its strategic forces at the highest level of readiness as the West wages a "hybrid war" against it, President Vladimir Putin told a conference of senior defence officials on Tuesday.

Putin said Moscow would continue what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and that all attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia had crumbled.

