Russia boosts nuclear forces amid "hybrid war" with West - Putin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:19 IST
Russia is upgrading its nuclear arsenal and keeping its strategic forces at the highest level of readiness as the West wages a "hybrid war" against it, President Vladimir Putin told a conference of senior defence officials on Tuesday.
Putin said Moscow would continue what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and that all attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia had crumbled.
