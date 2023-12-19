Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:11 IST
Police kick off Festive Season Inspection Roadshow in Gauteng
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
The Ministry of Police and South African Police Service (SAPS) management will today kick off the annual countrywide Festive Season Inspection Roadshow.

The roadshow, according to a statement, forms part of efforts by the SAPS to channel resources to areas where they are most needed. 

“The festive season policing interventions, running parallel with the high-density Operation Shanela, are enabling the police to decisively deal with crime and any security threats this holiday season and beyond,” said the police.

This year’s theme focuses on combating crime through decisive police action and robust community involvement. 

“The Ministry, together with the SAPS management led by National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, will assess the effectiveness of the SAPS’ safer festive season operational plans put in place to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all residents and holidaymakers in the country during the holiday period.” 

The first stop of the annual roadshow will commence in Gauteng on Tuesday, 19 December and end in KwaZulu-Natal on 2 January 2024. 

The exercise will include visits to centres of entertainment leisure and business, transport hubs taxi ranks, multi-disciplinary roadblocks and targeted operations in high crime areas. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

