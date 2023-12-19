Ukraine says exports through Black Sea corridor have reached 10 mln T
Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Tuesday said that 10 million metric tons of products have been exported to 24 countries through its alternative Black Sea corridor.
Kubrakov added that the corridor - introduced after Russia withdrew in July from a U.N.-brokered deal to guarantee safe shipment of Ukrainian grain - has enabled Ukrainian ports to accept 337 vessels for loading despite systematic Russian attacks on port infrastructure.
