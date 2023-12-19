Left Menu

Erdogan says signals from U.S., Canada could help Turkey move on Sweden NATO bid

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:33 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Tuesday as saying that positive developments on the U.S. sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, and on Canada's arms embargo, would help Turkey's parliament move toward ratifying Sweden's NATO membership bid.

"Positive developments we expect both on (procuring U.S.) F-16s and Canada's promises (on lifting its arms embargo) would help our parliament to have a positive approach on Sweden... All of them are linked," Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from Hungary, broadcaster Haberturk and others said.

NATO members Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the membership bid Sweden made last year.

