Erdogan says signals from U.S., Canada could help Turkey move on Sweden NATO bid

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Tuesday as saying that positive developments on the U.S. sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, and on Canada's arms embargo, would help Turkey's parliament move toward ratifying Sweden's NATO membership bid.

"Positive developments we expect both on (procuring U.S.) F-16s and Canada's promises (on lifting its arms embargo) would help our parliament to have a positive approach on Sweden... All of them are linked," Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from Hungary, broadcaster Haberturk and others said.

NATO members Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the membership bid Sweden made last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)