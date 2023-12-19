ICG deploys Disaster Relief Teams, Offshore Patrol Vessel with integral helicopter on-board in Tamil Nadu

Indian Coast Guard has deployed six Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) for rescue and relief operations in Tamil Nadu after the state administration sought its assistance for rescue of stranded citizens and supply of relief material to the local population in the flood affected areas. An Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of ICG with an integral helicopter on-board has been also deployed to monitor the situation in coastal areas of Tuticorin and to respond to any eventuality at sea and shore locations.

The cyclonic circulation in Southeast Bay of Bengal in areas off Sri Lanka and southern districts of Tamil Nadu resulted in unprecedented rains on 17-18 Dec 2023 leading to flood like situation in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Presently, mobile communication network facilities at Tuticorin are not available.

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 16 situated at Tuticorin is maintaining close coordination with the District administration of both Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi Districts. After the closure of Tuticorin airport, Indian Coast Guard is augmenting its assets in area by positioning a fixed wing Dornier aircraft and an ALH helicopter at Madurai to support rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas, including transportation of key NDRF personnel from Chennai. In the interim, a Rescue Diver team with paddle boats, Kayaks and one Disaster Relief Team from Coast Guard Station Mandapam have been sent to Tuticorin to assist in rescue efforts.

(With Inputs from PIB)