Hamas rocket salvo sets off sirens in Tel Aviv
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:43 IST
Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and Hamas said it had launched a salvo of rockets against Israel's commercial capital.
There was no immediate word of casualties or damage in the incident, which appeared to show the Palestinian militant group retained longer-range rocket capabilities even as Israel presses a Gaza war now in its 11th week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
