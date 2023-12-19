Russia says its defence industry reacted to war faster than West's

Russia's defence industry has reacted to the conflict in Ukraine faster than that of the West, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with senior defence officicials.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told the same meeting that Russia had increased tank production by 5.6 times since the start of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and had laid 7,000 sq km of minefields along the 2,000 km (1,250-mile) front line.

