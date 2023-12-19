Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:50 IST
Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in northeast Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 37-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his staff quarter in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

Police have registered a case of murder and started further investigation into the matter.

''A call was received from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital regarding death of a man identified as Ramji Lal Kumawat. Police teams reached the spot and started an inquiry into the matter,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

According to the police, the deceased's wife Sudha Kumawat said that she is married with Lal for the past 12 years and they have two children.

Lal, who belongs to Sikar in Rajasthan, was a nursing staff at the hospital, while Sudha works as a guest teacher in a government school, police said.

''The family members had returned from Jaipur on Tuesday, 12.30 am, after attending a wedding and had travelled by bus. While their children slept in another bedroom, the couple talked for about an hour,'' said the DCP.

Police said that Sudha woke up around 6 am, and found Lal lying in a pool of blood near the toilet and a knife was also found there.

A deep incised wound was found on the right side of the neck, and a case of murder has been registered at the New Usmanpur police station, police said.

''We are investigating the matter. The accused will be arrested soon,'' said the DCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

