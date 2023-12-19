Yemen's Houthis say they could mount Red Sea attacks every 12 hours
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they would press on with attacks in the Red Sea, and could mount a naval operation there roughly every 12 hours.
The group has stepped up the missile and drone attacks it began last month against international vessels in response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.
"As for naval operations, they are in full swing, and perhaps not 12 hours would pass without an operation," the group's spokesperson and top negotiator Mohammed Abdelsalam told al Jazeera TV.
