Italian navy to send frigate to boost security in Red Sea
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:59 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's navy will send one of its frigates to help protect the Red Sea shipping route against attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, the Italian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
"Italy will do its part, together with the international community, to counter the terrorist destabilization activity of the Houthis," Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement.
