Left Menu

Kerala court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing her newborn baby in 2018

The woman was convicted based on circumstantial and scientific evidence.Her medical examination at that time showed that she had recently given birth and DNA evidence proved that the infant was hers, he said.The couple, who already had a two-and-a-half year old son, concealed the pregnancy when it was detected in October 2017 and tried to get it aborted twice at two hospitals, the PP said.

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:02 IST
Kerala court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing her newborn baby in 2018
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court in Kerala on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her newborn baby and burying the body in 2018 near Puthur here.

Kollam Additional Sessions Judge I P N Vinod sentenced the 29-year-old woman to life in prison for the offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on her, public prosecutor (PP) Sicin G Mundakkal said.

The infant's three-day old partially decomposed body with arms and legs allegedly bitten off by dogs was found in a field near a temple by Kudumbashree workers who had alerted the police.

The woman had given birth at a relative's home, suffocated the infant to death and buried the body in the yard of the house, the prosecutor said.

However, stray dogs dug up the body and dragged it to the field from where it was found.

According to the prosecutor, the court acquitted the woman's husband who was accused of concealing the pregnancy and attempting to get it aborted twice.

There was no evidence linking him to the killing of the baby or the burying of the body. The woman was convicted based on circumstantial and scientific evidence.

Her medical examination at that time showed that she had recently given birth and DNA evidence proved that the infant was hers, he said.

The couple, who already had a two-and-a-half year old son, concealed the pregnancy when it was detected in October 2017 and tried to get it aborted twice at two hospitals, the PP said. But the hospitals refused to do so.

Subsequently, when the woman gave birth on April 17, 2018, she killed the baby and buried the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023