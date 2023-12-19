Nine-year-old girl abducted, raped and murdered in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered in north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police on Tuesday said.

''On December 12, at 8.30 pm, we got a call of kidnapping of a nine-year-old girl. Police registered an FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) and teams were formed to nab the 52-year-old accused,'' said a senior police officer.

The victim's parents, who work in a factory as labourers and live in a rented accommodation, told the police that their daughter was kidnapped by a man when she was playing outside the house.

It was found during the investigation that the victim sat in the vehicle of the accused around 2 pm on December 12, police said.

''While the search of the girl was going on, the accused met with a road accident and was admitted at a hospital in Rohini on December 15. Police team was sent to the hospital, but he was unfit for statement,'' said the police officer.

The accused confessed to abducting, raping and murder of the girl child on December 17 and dumping her body in the Munak Canal, police said.

''We are checking entire routes of the accused and the accused will be brought in to search for the victim's body on Tuesday,'' said the police officer.

An FIR has been registered under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Different police teams are searching for the victim's body, they said.

