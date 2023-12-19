Left Menu

Man''s parents severely injured in assault after he elopes, marries girlfriend

A man and his wife were severely injured in an assault after their son eloped and married his girlfriend, police said on Tuesday. When the girls family came to know about it the next day, they went to the boys house and created a ruckus there, police said.

A man and his wife were severely injured in an assault after their son eloped and married his girlfriend, police said on Tuesday. The girl's father and three of his relatives have been arrested in connection with the incident at Dapparthi village in Gudibanda taluk of this district, they said. The couple eloped and married at a temple on Sunday. When the girl's family came to know about it the next day, they went to the boy's house and created a ruckus there, police said. They exchanged a heated argument and assaulted the boy's family after accusing them of having been in the know of the marriage. The two sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said. In a complaint, the victims alleged they were assaulted by more than five men with rods and wooden blocks, he said. Based on their complaint, a case was registered under sections 143 (Being member of an unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police arrested the four people in connection with the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

