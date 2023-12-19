Left Menu

Ukraine says exports through Black Sea corridor have reached 10 mln T

"Despite systematic attacks on the port infrastructure, ports accepted 337 vessels for loading," Kubrakov also said on X. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the volume of goods exported was 19.3% lower in the first 11 months of 2023 than in the same period of last year due to Russia's blockade of seaports and attacks.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:16 IST
Ukraine says exports through Black Sea corridor have reached 10 mln T
Oleksandr Kubrakov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Tuesday said that 10 million metric tons of products have been exported to 24 countries through its alternative Black Sea corridor.

Kyiv introduced the corridor, which hugs the western shores of the Black Sea, after Russia withdrew in July from a U.N.-brokered deal to guarantee the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. "From the beginning of the operation we increased the turnover of products from 278K tons in the first month to almost 5 million tons," Kubrakov said on X social media platform.

Moscow has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure since the launch of the new route, using drones and dropping explosive objects and mines in its vicinity, according to the Ukrainian military. "Despite systematic attacks on the port infrastructure, ports accepted 337 vessels for loading," Kubrakov also said on X.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the volume of goods exported was 19.3% lower in the first 11 months of 2023 than in the same period of last year due to Russia's blockade of seaports and attacks. However, the alternative corridor and ship insurance mechanism allowed sea exports to increase by 70% in November compared to October, she added.

According to Svyrydenko, Ukraine's exports of goods and services could grow by 9.0% in 2024, 19.4% in 2025, and 20.6% in 2026 if the corridor and insurance mechanism remained in force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023