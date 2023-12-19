Woman shot at by bike-borne assailant in UP's Meerut, dies during treatment

A 28-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly shot at by a motorcycle-borne man in Daraula police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Kamlesh Bahadur, said that a 28-year-old woman named Soni, a native of Mavimira village, had gone to her brother's place. The officer said that a motorcycle-borne person fired at the woman when she reached a temple located in the centre of the village. She was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Modipuram, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he added.

Bahadur said it has come to light so far in the probe that the woman had married Satendra, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, almost eight years ago.

The couple divorced each other following some dispute, police said. The woman later began to live with a man named Nazim, they said. The woman married Ravindra, a resident of Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, on November 28 this year, police said, adding that she had come to her parents' place these days.

The ASP further said the police suspect that her first husband is behind her murder.

The matter is being investigated and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

