Left Menu

Woman shot at by bike-borne assailant in UP's Meerut, dies during treatment

A 28-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly shot at by a motorcycle-borne man in Daraula police station area here on Tuesday, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police ASP, Rural, Kamlesh Bahadur, said that a 28-year-old woman named Soni, a native of Mavimira village, had gone to her brothers place.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:20 IST
Woman shot at by bike-borne assailant in UP's Meerut, dies during treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly shot at by a motorcycle-borne man in Daraula police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Kamlesh Bahadur, said that a 28-year-old woman named Soni, a native of Mavimira village, had gone to her brother's place. The officer said that a motorcycle-borne person fired at the woman when she reached a temple located in the centre of the village. She was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Modipuram, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he added.

Bahadur said it has come to light so far in the probe that the woman had married Satendra, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, almost eight years ago.

The couple divorced each other following some dispute, police said. The woman later began to live with a man named Nazim, they said. The woman married Ravindra, a resident of Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, on November 28 this year, police said, adding that she had come to her parents' place these days.

The ASP further said the police suspect that her first husband is behind her murder.

The matter is being investigated and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023