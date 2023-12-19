Will intensify anti-terror ops in Kashmir if required: IG CRPF

Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ajay Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said the current situation in Kashmir Valley is peaceful and if need be, his force will intensify anti-terror operations.

In an exclusive interview with PTI video, Yadav said the overall situation is under control. "The current situation in Srinagar and Kashmir is excellent and in the coming times, it is going to improve further," Yadav said. However, he quickly added that his force will intensify the anti-terror operations in the Valley if required. ''But as of now, the situation is very peaceful. We hope that the situation remains the same in the time to come," Yadav said.

The IG CRPF said ''all the strategies that are required to be adopted, including association with the public, support of youth and the people around, is what we aspire for and which we are doing right now''.

Replying to a question on the presence of CRPF's women personnel in the Valley, Yadav said that the women force is engaged in airport security duties besides participating in the cordon search operation with the teams.

"We have the women personnel deployed in the Valley. They are at the airport, they're with the cordon search operation teams, they're given all the opportunities and the platforms to work. They are doing service for the nation, for the force and they're providing excellent support to us,'' he said.

